Irving scores Celtics’ final 12 points in overtime win

AP, WASHINGTON

To Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens, Kyrie Irving’s pair of three-pointers on Wednesday night in the final 40 seconds of overtime — the first from in front of his team’s bench; the second from straightaway, 31 feet out — were “amazing.”

To the man contesting both of those key shots, Washington Wizards point guard John Wall, they were “incredible.”

To Irving himself? He was a lot more matter of fact, saying: “I was just trying to win the game.”

Did just that, too. Serenaded on the road by chants of “MVP” in the closing seconds, Irving scored Boston’s final 12 points to finish with 38 as the undermanned Celtics extended their winning streak to seven games with a 130-125 victory over the Wizards.

“We’ve seen Kyrie do that on multiple occasions,” said Marcus Smart, a guard who spent some time at center and had 18 points and five rebounds.

“But to see it again in person — every day we see that is something that is jaw-dropping for us,” he added.

Marcus Morris added 27 points and nine rebounds for Boston, who played without Al Horford, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown, their No. 4 to No. 6 leading scorers.

“The hallmark of this group has been whoever’s available plays and is counted on to do what they’re supposed to,” Stevens said.

“Not everybody had their best night, but everybody did their jobs and kept adding value when they checked in,” he said, “They played whatever role they were asked to and gave us a chance to win.”

Wall returned after missing a game with an aching left heel to pour in 34 points with 13 assists and stayed on the court in overtime after getting his right foot stepped on during a drive to the basket. However, his seven points in overtime were not enough to keep pace with fellow All-Star Irving.

The Wizards led 123-122 when Irving made a trey with 38.6 seconds to go. After Wall tied it at 125, Irving hit another shot from beyond the arc that gave Boston the lead for good, because Beal (22 points; zero in overtime) and Wall then each missed a three-pointer.

This sure was a close one: There were nine ties and 18 lead changes. Neither club was ahead by more than three points over the final 10 minutes of regulation.

Up 113-110, Boston opted to foul Beal on purpose with 13 seconds left, but that backfired, because after he made the first free throw, he missed the second — but grabbed the rebound and put it in for the tie.

Irving blew by Beal at the other end, but missed a layup right before the buzzer, sending the game to an extra period. And then Irving really took over.