US men, Japan’s Seto set short-course records

AP, HANGZHOU, China

Japan’s Daiya Seto set a world record in the 200m butterfly and upset Chad le Clos at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, China.

Seto held off Le Clos down the stretch to win in 1 minute, 48.24 seconds.

Le Clos, who held the previous mark of 1 minute, 48.56 seconds set at a World Cup meet in Singapore in 2013, placed second.

Le Clos holds six of the eight fastest times in the 200m fly, with Seto holding the other two.

The US men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team also set a world record.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, who set a US record on the first leg, Blake Pieroni, Michael Chadwick and Ryan Held had a time of 3 minutes, 3.03 seconds, beating the old mark also held by the US of 3 minutes, 3.3 seconds set in 2009.

The US women’s team won gold in the same event.

Olympic gold medalist Olivia Smoliga, Lia Neal, Mallory Comerford and Olympic gold medalist Kelsi Dahlia finished their relay in 3 minutes, 27.78 seconds, ahead of Netherlands and China.