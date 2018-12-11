Dolphins score on final play to stun the Patriots

AP, MIAMI GARDENS, Florida

The celebratory mob scene in the corner of the end zone broke out far from Ryan Tannehill, leaving him in the open field, running and screaming as he waved his arms. Since he could not find anyone to hug, he flopped to the grass on his back, the job done and the game won.

“I collapsed — just the emotion of the whole thing,” Tannehill said.

Sixteen seconds from defeat, Tannehill threw a short pass and then watched his teammates save the season with the “Drake Escape.”

Kenyan Drake on Sunday ran the final 52 yards as the Dolphins scored on a pass and double lateral on the final play to beat the New England Patriots 34-33.

With that, Miami lived up to its nickname — the Magic City.

“They just made one more play than we did,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said.

And what a play.

The Patriots were on the verge of clinching their 10th consecutive American Football Coference East title when the Dolphins lined up at their 31 after a kickoff return trailing 33-28.

“We had them right where we wanted,” Tannehill said. “Not really surprised with how things turned out.”

He threw a 14-yard pass to Kenny Stills, who lateraled to DeVante Parker, who quickly lateraled to Drake along the sideline. He cut toward the middle and found a seam, helped by a block from guard Ted Larsen at the 30.

Drake beat two Patriots to the corner of the end zone — defensive back J.C. Jackson and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was on the field as part of New England’s prevent defense.

“Drake runs a 4.3 and Gronk probably runs a 4.6 or 4.7, so you feel good about that matchup,” Tannehill said.

Then came one final pass to punctuate the play — Drake reared back for a celebratory heave into the stands as the Dolphins’ bench emptied and teammates swarmed him.

“Football is a crazy game,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said.

The Dolphins call the play “Boise” because it was borrowed from the Boise State playbook and they had been working on it all year.

“You rep it in practice over and over,” receiver Kenny Stills said. “Sometimes it’s like: ‘Why are we doing this?’ And now we know why.”

The play was the longest from scrimmage to win a game with no time remaining in the fourth quarter since the 1970 merger.

Brady threw for 358 yards and three scores, but the stunned Patriots (9-4) lost in Miami for the fifth time in their past six visits.

The Dolphins (7-6) came from behind five times to help their slim wild-card chances.

“We’re playing one week at a time right now,” Miami coach Adam Gase said. “Any loss could be the end.”

The Patriots’ Stephen Gostkowski missed an extra point for the first time in 38 tries this season early in the game and also missed a 42-yard field-goal attempt, but his 32-yarder to cap a 55-yard drive put the Patriots ahead 30-28 with 6 minutes, 45 seconds left.

Belichick opted for Gostkowski to kick a 22-yarder in the closing seconds rather than pin the Dolphins near their goal-line. Instead, Miami returned the ensuing kickoff to the 31 — and on the next play pulled off a miracle.

In other games it was New York Giants 40, Washington 16; Cleveland 26, Carolina 20; Indianapolis 24, Houston 21; New Orleans 28, Tampa Bay 14; Green Bay 34, Atlanta 20; New York Jets 27, Buffalo 23; Kansas City 27, Baltimore 24; Los Angeles Chargers 26, Cincinnati 21; San Francisco 20, Denver 14; Detroit 17, Arizona 3; Oakland 24, Pittsburgh 21; Dallas 29, Philadelphia 23; Chicago 15, Los Angeles Rams 6.