Brogdon plays starring role as Bucks down the Raptors

AP, TORONTO

After playing a starring role down the stretch, Malcolm Brogdon called this Milwaukee’s best performance of the season.

Brogdon on Sunday hit tying and go-ahead three-pointers in the final 67 seconds as the Bucks held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 104-99.

Brogdon scored eight of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points and matched a season high with 19 rebounds, and Brook Lopez had 19 points for the Bucks, the first team to beat Toronto twice this season.

“In terms of having a full game, playing hard on both ends and executing at a high level on both ends, executing the game plan and then finishing strong down the stretch, that is definitely the top game for us,” Brogdon said.

The Bucks (17-8) bounced back from Friday’s loss to Golden State and have yet to lose consecutive games this season.

“That’s how special this team is,” Antetokounmpo said.

Serge Ibaka scored 22 points and Kawhi Leonard had 20 for the Raptors, who have lost two straight, the second time this season they have suffered consecutive defeats.

Toronto, who lost 106-105 at Brooklyn on Friday, dropped three straight from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, losing at home to New Orleans and Detroit before an overtime defeat at Boston.

Fred VanVleet scored 19 points and Pascal Siakam had 17 for the Raptors, whose 21-7 record is the best in the NBA.

Neither Leonard (rest) nor Antetokounmpo (concussion protocol) played when the Raptors lost 124-109 at Milwaukee on Oct. 29, Toronto’s first defeat following a 6-0 start.

Toronto’s Kyle Lowry shot none for five and did not score for the first time since March 17, 2013, against Miami. Lowry led the Raptors with seven assists.

“Just couldn’t find the open ones tonight,” Lowry said.

All of his misses were from three-point range.

Milwaukee led 79-74 heading to the fourth quarter and pushed their lead to 85-74.

Toronto rallied to lead 97-94 on a three-pointer by Leonard at 2 minutes, 7 seconds, but Brogdon hit the tying three-pointer at 1:07 and followed with a go-ahead jumper with 40 seconds left.

“We did a great job trusting one another and moving the ball,” Antetokounmpo said. “Malcolm hit some huge shots.”

Khris Middleton assisted on both of Brogdon’s key baskets and finished with five assists.

Also on Sunday it was New Orleans 116, Detroit 108; San Antonio 110, Utah 97; Charlotte 119, New York 107.