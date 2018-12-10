Celtics hand Bulls worst loss in franchise history

Reuters

Daniel Theis scored a career-high 22 points on Saturday and Boston opened the game with 17 consecutive points as they rolled to an easy 133-77 victory over hosts the Chicago Bulls.

Jaylen Brown scored a team-best 23 points and Jayson Tatum hit four three-point attempts while scoring 18 points as the Celtics won their season-best fifth straight contest.

Terry Rozier added 15 points, Kyrie Irving and Semi Ojeleye each scored 13 and Marcus Morris tallied 12 for Boston.

Shaquille Harrison scored 20 points, Zach LaVine added 11 and Cameron Payne 10 for the Bulls.

The franchise-worst 56-point defeat occurred in Jim Boylen’s third game as coach.

Boston shot 53.8 percent overall and was 22 of 43 from three-point range. The Bulls shot 38.3 percent and were six of 24 from three-point range.

Chicago missed their first 11 field goal attempts, while the Celtics were scoring the first 17 points. Morris’ dunk with 6 minutes, 12 seconds left capped Boston’s burst.

Jabari Parker’s two free-throws with 5:42 to play were the Bulls’ first points, and Robin Lopez’s basket 36 seconds later was the team’s first field goal.

The Celtics held a 20-point lead on Gordon Hayward’s three-pointer with 33.1 seconds left before settling for a 35-17 advantage.

Boston led 43-21 early in the second quarter after Rozier drained a three-pointer with 9:47 left in the half. LaVine’s three-point play moved Chicago within 48-33 with 6:17 to play, but Marcus Smart knocked down a three-pointer with nine seconds left to give the Celtics a 64-43 halftime lead.

The assault continued in the third quarter as Boston pushed the lead to more than 30 for the first time when Irving buried a three-pointer to make it 83-51 with 5:41 left.

In Saturday’s other games, it was:

‧ Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 0

‧ Mavericks 107, Rockets 104

‧ Lakers 111, Grizzlies 88

‧ Hawks 106, Nuggets 98

‧ Nets 112, Knicks 104

‧ Pacers 107, Kings 97

‧ Cavaliers 116, Wizards 101

‧ T’Blazers 113, Timberwolves 105

‧ Heat 121, Clippers 98