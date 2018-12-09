Golden State cool off high-flying Bucks

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on Friday combined for 40 points as the Golden State Warriors avenged last month’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks with a 105-95 victory.

Thompson and Curry each scored 20 points as the visiting Warriors put on a shooting clinic down the stretch against Milwaukee, the NBA’s highest-scoring team.

The teams met on Nov. 8 with the Bucks coming out on top 134-111.

Andre Iguodala made a season-high 15 points for Golden State, who wrapped up a five-game road trip with a third consecutive win.

“We have guys who can knock down shots and our superstars put us in position to make shots tonight,” Iguodala said.

The Warriors pulled away in the second half with a burst of three-pointers. Golden State went 6-9 from beyond the arc in a six-minute stretch to build an 11-point lead, and shot 41 percent (19-46) from long distance.

The Bucks could not match that shooting, making just 7-39 from three-point territory.

The Warriors led 57-51 at the half, hitting 9-20 from three-point range and getting 18 assists on 22 field goals.

Elsewhere, D’Angelo Russell scored 29 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors for the first time in more than three years with a 106-105 overtime win.

Russell carried the Nets in overtime, scoring all but two of his team’s points as they snapped an eight-game losing skid. He finished with six points in overtime.

Brooklyn picked an opportune time to snap their 12-game slide against Toronto.

Jarrett Allen made the go-ahead basket for the Nets with a little more than a minute left, their only basket in overtime not made by Russell.

Toronto tried, but failed to get the ball to Kawhi Leonard on its final possession and had to settle for Fred VanVleet’s three-pointer that just missed.

“I know everybody would have probably liked Kawhi or Kyle [Lowry] to take that shot, the last shot, including me, but they both made great plays,” VanVleet said.

Lowry finished with 11 assists, but was just 1-8 from the field.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Brooklyn, while Jonas Valanciunas added 24 points for the Raptors.