SOCCER SHORTS

Staff writer, with agencies

LEICESTER CITY

Crash details revealed

British air accident investigators looking into the cause of the helicopter crash that killed Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on Thursday said that a failure of the tail rotor mechanism caused the pilot to lose control. Thai businessman Vichai, 60, was killed on Oct. 27 along with four others when the helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium in the central English city of Leicester after a Premier League match. Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch said in a “Special Bulletin” that the cockpit pedals had become disconnected from the tail rotor. “The evidence gathered to date shows that the loss of control of the helicopter resulted from the tail rotor actuator control shaft becoming disconnected from the actuator lever mechanism,” the report said. The aircraft reached an altitude of approximately 131m before veering to the right and plummeting to the ground just outside the stadium. The investigation continues into other factors that may have contributed to the crash, the report said. Pilot Eric Swaffer, his partner and copilot, Izabela Roza Lechowicz, as well as two members of Vichai’s staff, Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, were also killed in the crash.

COPA DEL REY

Real Madrid march on

Marco Asensio and Francisco “Isco” Alarcon were the big winners on Thursday as Real Madrid advanced to the last-16 stage 10-1 on aggregate after a 6-1 rout of third-division UD Melilla in the Copa del Rey. The pair made the most of their chances in a second-string Madrid team, scoring two goals each. Elsewhere, Sociedad Deportiva Eibar were the first top-tier club to go out after drawing 2-2 with second-division side Real Sporting de Gijon. Eibar rallied from 2-0 down on Thursday, but were eliminated 4-2 on aggregate. Levante UD defeated CD Lugo 2-0 to advance 3-1 on aggregate. Athletic Bilbao won 4-0 against Sociedad Deportiva Huesca to advance 8-0 overall. Real Betis Balompie defeated Real Racing Club de Santander 4-0 to go through 5-0 on aggregate.

COPPA ITALIA

Virtus Entella advance

In Coppa Italia action on Thursday, Virtus Entella and Torino advanced from the fourth round with wins over Genoa and Sudtirol respectively. Virtus Entella and Genoa were locked 2-2 at fulltime and 3-3 after extra time before the the Serie C side completed their upset of the top-flight side 6-7 in a penalty shootout. They face AS Roma in the last 16. Torino won 2-0 to book a place in the next round against ACF Fiorentina.

ASIA

Salman faces challenge

Asian Football Confederation (ACF) president Sheikh Salman of Bahrain faces at least one challenger for re-election, although not an expected opponent from Saudi Arabia. The United Arab Emirates Football Association said that Mohamed Khalfan al-Romaithi announced his presidential run for the April 6 vote by Thursday’s deadline. Al-Romaithi is a member of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council board and the AFC executive committee, which has been headed by Sheikh Salman since 2013. No candidate was announced by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation, despite its president, Adel Ezzat, resigning in September to prepare his AFC candidacy.