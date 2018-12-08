MLB fans rave over Pat Cummins run out effort

AFP, ADELAIDE, Australia

Cricket might not be well understood in the US, but baseball fans there were raving about a spectacular run out by Australia’s Pat Cummins of India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in the first Test in Adelaide.

The fast bowler produced an amazing piece of skill on Thursday to get to the ball with lightning pace, snatch it up with one hand then throw it while in the air diving and twisting.

It shattered the stumps from side-on, with Pujara short of the crease after attempting a quick single on what turned out to be the final delivery of the day.

Cummins’ effort was all the more impressive as it came at the end of a long, hot day in which he had bowled 19 overs.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist called it “the best run out ever” and Cummins’ exploits also impressed Major League Baseball watchers.

“Check out this insane throw from Australian cricket dude and potential future MLB third baseman Pat Cummins,” said a story on the official MLB Web site. “Look, I don’t know enough about cricket to tell you what a ‘rapid over’ is or how impressive it is to compile 19 of those bad boys, but I can tell you that this bucket-hatted young Aussie would slot in phenomenally as a big league infielder.”

The writer added: “Someone give this cricket boy a Gold Glove and a contract.”

In yesterday’s play, Travis Head hit a half-century to keep Australia in the hunt after their top order slumped, leaving the Test finely poised with Australia on 191-7 in reply to India’s 250.