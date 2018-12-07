McDavid’s shoot-out goal lifts Oilers to win

AP, ST LOUIS, Missouri

Connor McDavid has not always looked like a natural in shoot-outs. The work he has put in showed on Wednesday night.

McDavid scored in the shoot-out after Oscar Klefbom tied it late in the third period as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the St Louis Blues 3-2.

McDavid improved to a career seven for 13 in shoot-outs. It was his fifth game-deciding shoot-out goal.

“You know we’re a pretty confident team once it gets past 60 minutes,” McDavid said. “We felt pretty good about the overtime period, but obviously it was our first shoot-out, but we got the win.”

Klefbom scored with 55.2 seconds remaining to tie it at 2-2, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid scored in the shoot-out. Nugent-Hopkins also scored in the second period as Edmonton won for the fourth time in five games.

“The timing’s been good lately with my goals and I’ll take that,” Klefbom said. “It gives us so much confidence to win a game like this.”

Cam Talbot made 28 saves, plus two more in the shoot-out to win for the first time in seven tries dating to Oct. 28.

“Guys did a great job in front of me,” Talbot said. “After that first period, we adjusted some things and tightened up and that’s what we needed to do tonight. It was a big team win and that’s a good confidence booster going home.”

Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues, who lost for the fourth time in their past five games. Jake Allen made 34 saves as St Louis lost for the fourth time this season after taking a two-goal lead.

“We got caught in a three-fourths ice game there,” Blues interim coach Craig Berube said. “We just stopped making plays, and when you stop making plays, you get the puck out and they just pound it back in and that’s their game.”

Klefbom scored on a slap shot through traffic from just inside the blue line with Talbot pulled for an extra skater. Klefbom has a point in five straight games.

“I saw the big windup,” Allen said. “I knew he was going far side, so I tried to push over there, but I just didn’t get a good enough read on it.”

Barbashev gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 6 minutes, 5 seconds of the first, burying Oskar Sundqvist’s feed from behind the net short-side.

Schenn made it 2-0 with 6 minutes, 28 seconds left, banking the puck off the far post at a severe angle. Schenn has 13 points in 13 career games against Edmonton.

Nugent-Hopkins got Edmonton on the board at 4 minutes, 4 seconds of the second. After Darnell Nurse’s centering pass went off of Blues center Robert Thomas’ skate, Nugent-Hopkins chipped it in from in between Thomas’ legs.

“We didn’t have a good first period,” Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock said. “I thought the first period was one of the poorest periods we’ve played, and I thought the second period was the best period we’ve played on the road by a mile.”