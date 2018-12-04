Freak goal hands Reds victory

AFP, LIVERPOOL, England

Divock Origi’s freak stoppage-time winning goal settled a thrilling Merseyside derby on Sunday as Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 to stay in touch with English Premier League leaders Manchester City, although the FA might yet have the final word on a tempestuous finale to the game.

Juergen Klopp apologized on TV afterwards for his celebrations after Origi, making his first Premier League appearance since August last year, scored the decisive 96th-minute goal.

The German manager sprinted onto the field, running beyond the center circle, while numerous coaching staff and substitutes headed toward the Kop to join Liverpool players celebrating with supporters.

At the other end of Anfield, Everton supporters threw blue flares onto the pitch, another incident likely to bring FA action.

While Klopp claimed he had apologized to opposite number Marco Silva after the game — a claim denied by the Everton ma nager — the FA could take a dim view of the wild scenes.

“Immediately after the game I apologized to Marco Silva when we spoke to each other,” Klopp said.

“I told him how much I respect his work. What can I say about it?” he said. “I didn’t want to run. It was not in my plan. I didn’t want to run to Ali [goalkeeper Alisson], I couldn’t stop, obviously. Not cool, but it happened.”

However, Silva rejected Klopp’s version of events.

“He didn’t apologize to me,” Silva said.

“To be honest, I didn’t see, so I don’t know what he did and how he did it,” he said. “I think he didn’t expect anything [the late goal], so it was a lucky day for him.”

The goal came about in the most unlikely of circumstances as the seconds ticked down and Virgil van Dijk mishit a hopeful, desperate shot in the direction of the Everton goal, with the effort ballooning into the air and the defender turning his back in disgust.

However, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford struggled to judge the flight of the ball as it dropped from the Anfield night sky.

The England goalkeeper panicked, appearing to push the ball upwards before it bounced on top of the bar and into the path of Origi, who had a simple task to head into the open net.

Pickford apologized for his blunder, but gave a different version of events.

“The ball spun and as I tried to flick it over, my hand hit the bar,” Pickford said. “I think it is the Everton luck when we come to Anfield.”