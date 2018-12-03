Smith turns away Leishman to defend Australian PGA title

Reuters

Cameron Smith edged Marc Leishman by two strokes yesterday in a see-saw final round to defend his Australian PGA Championship title.

Australian Smith, 25, made two bogeys in the first four holes as his three-shot overnight lead over compatriot Leishman evaporated, but fought back brilliantly over the back nine to claim victory at the European Tour cosanctioned event.

Smith’s final round of two-under-par 70 took him to 16-under as he became the first player to successfully defend the title since Robert Allenby in 2001.

Leishman finished on a total of 14-under after his final round of 69. His challenge faded with dropped shots on the 14th and 16th holes.

Briton Ross McGowan broke the course record with a 63 to finish on 11-under in third place alongside Matthew Millar (68).

Smith said the final round had been “pretty special” and thanked his family and friends for keeping him going.

“I’m lost for words. I’m hopeless at this,” he said in a video posted on the European Tour’s Twitter page.

Leishman had the advantage over his World Cup team partner after picking up three straight birdies from the third hole and another at the eighth hole to make the turn in 32.

After his slow start, Smith got a shot back on the sixth hole, then had three birdies in four holes from the 12th hole to come home in 33 and secure his second European Tour title.