Smith leads by three into final round in Australia

AP, GOLD COAST, Australia

Defending champion Cameron Smith yesterday carded a five-under-par 67 to increase his lead to three strokes over Marc Leishman after three rounds of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Pines.

Smith had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202.

Leishman and Smith played together at the World Cup of Golf team event last week in Melbourne, where they finished tied for second behind winners Belgium.

Leishman, who shot 69 yesterday, and Smith were in the final group and are to do the same today.

“It’s been some of the best golf I’ve ever played, I’m feeling really confident,” Smith said.

Leishman trailed Smith by one stroke going into the third round.

Birdies on the 12th and the 17th helped him close with a three-under 69, but the 35-year-old knew he has work to do.

“I need to have a good front nine, at least make him think about it,” Leishman said. “I’ve come from behind before, so hopefully I can do it again tomorrow.”

American Harold Varner III, who won the tournament in 2016 and has finished second in a playoff and sixth in three Australian PGAs at Royal Pines, shot 71 and was tied for third, seven strokes behind Smith.

Additional reporting by Reuters