Woodball event aims to promote Taiwanese sport

Staff writer, with CNA

Foreign and Taiwanese diplomats gathered in Taipei yesterday for an annual game of woodball, a sport derived from golf and croquet that was invented in Taiwan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which organized the event, said it hopes the Diplomatic Woodball Friendship Tournament could promote the game and the nation.

The sport is not only fun and easy to learn, but also shows Taiwan’s innovative spirit, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kelly Hsieh said at the event’s opening ceremony.

Nicaraguan Ambassador William Tapia and Solomon Islands Ambassador Joseph Pius Waleanisia participated in the tournament, which has been held for seven consecutive years.

The sport, which requires players to hit balls through narrow gates with wooden mallets, was invented by Weng Ming-hui in 1990, when he attempted to reinvent the game of golf in his private garden to avoid hefty green fees.

Weng, who has been promoting the sport internationally, is president of the Taipei-based International Woodball Federation.

The sport has since been introduced to 44 countries in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and South and Central America, the ministry said, adding that it hopes woodball could one day become an Olympic sport.