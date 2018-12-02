Taiwanese wins Taroko marathon

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s Huang Su-o yesterday won the woman’s division of the Taroko Gorge Marathon, while a Japanese runner took top honors in the men’s division.

Huang fended off her rivals in 3 hours, 10 minutes, 39 seconds in the 42.195km race held in one of the nation’s most popular scenic spots.

Japanese Tatsuya Maruyama took first place in the men’s category in a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes, 48 seconds.

Each runner took home a prize of NT$80,000.

In the event’s half-marathon, Taiwanese Liao Yi-hao from National Taiwan University of Sport won the men’s division in 1 hour, 11 minutes, 30 seconds, while American Taili Ni won the women’s division in 1 hour, 32 minutes, 50 seconds.

The Taroko Gorge Marathon, now in its 19th year, attracted 12,800 professional and recreational runners.

The event featured 832 foreign participants from 38 countries, including the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Indonesia and Kenya.