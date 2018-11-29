Sabres win 10th straight

Reuters

Jeff Skinner on Tuesday scored 1 minute, 41 seconds into overtime as the Buffalo Sabres extended the NHL’s longest winning streak to 10 games with a 3-2 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks.

Skinner tallied in the three-on-three overtime period when San Jose goalie Martin Jones came out and made a weak play on the puck. Skinner collected it and sent a backhander in for his team-leading 19th goal and the win.

The Sabres have their first 10-game winning streak since the 2006-2007 season. Buffalo last lost on Nov. 4 against the New York Rangers. The win was Buffalo’s sixth consecutive at home and broke a four-game losing skid against San Jose.

Rasmus Ristolainen and Nathan Beaulieu also scored for Buffalo, while Joe Pavelski scored twice for San Jose.

Golden Knights 8, Blackhawks 3

Cody Eakin and Shea Theodore each had two goals and an assist, and Alex Tuch added a goal and an assist as Vegas won at Chicago. The Golden Knights scored a franchise-record eight goals while cruising to their fourth straight victory.

William Karlsson, Ryan Reaves and Daniel Carr also scored goals and Deryk Engelland had a career-high three assists for Vegas, who have outscored their past four opponents 19-5.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for his 13th win of the season for the Golden Knights to move into a tie with Toronto’s Frederik Andersen for the NHL lead.

Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Gustav Forsling and Erik Gustafsson also scored goals for Chicago, who lost for the third time in four games.

Hurricanes 2, Canadiens 1

Curtis McElhinney stopped 48 shots as the Carolina Hurricanes held off hosts the Montreal Canadiens.

McElhinney, playing for the fourth time in a five-game streak, has a personal four-game winning streak.

Victor Rask and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Carolina, who have won four of their past five games.

Carey Price made 20 saves for Montreal, who controlled play for much of the latter part of the game. Phillip Danault scored in the third period for the Canadiens, who are winless in their past five games (0-3-2).

Penguins 4, Jets 3

Zach Aston-Reese’s third-period goal gave Pittsburgh their first and only lead in a win at Winnipeg.

Sidney Crosby, Riley Sheahan and Derek Grant also scored for the Penguins, who are 3-0-2 in their past five games. Three times they erased one-goal deficits.

Mark Scheifele scored twice, Brandon Tanev scored, and Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers each had two assists for the Jets, who are 1-3-0 in their past four.

In Tuesday’s other games, it was:

‧ Senators 4, Flyers 3

‧ Coyotes 4, Wild 3

‧ Avalanche 3, Predators 2

‧ Oilers 1, Stars 0 (OT)

‧ Ducks 3, Lightning 1

‧ Kings 2, Canucks 1