Raptors overcome 17-point deficit for sixth straight win

Kyle Lowry on Tuesday scored 24 points, including 15 in the second half, as the visiting Toronto Raptors overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-114.

Kawhi Leonard added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who won their sixth game in a row.

Fred VanVleet was six-for-six from the field for 18 points off the bench — 14 in the second half — for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka contributed 16 points.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 27 points and Mike Conley added 20 points.

Nuggets 117, Lakers 85

Paul Millsap had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Jamal Murray scored 20 as hosts the Denver Nuggets routed the Los Angeles Lakers.

Malik Beasley also had 20 points to establish a career high, and Nikola Jokic had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets.

The Lakers were five of 35 from behind the three-point arc and shot just 39.1 percent overall. Kyle Kuzma was one-for-seven from long range and LeBron James missed all four of his three-point attempts. James finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Pacers 109, Suns 104

Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead Indiana to a win at Phoenix.

With the game tied at 104 and with less than 1 minute to play, Bojan Bogdanovic, the league’s top three-point shooter, cashed in from the corner to give the Pacers a 107-104 lead. Darren Collison was fouled and made two free throws to clinch the game for Indiana with 12 seconds left.

The Pacers had six players score double figures and also got 21 points from Doug McDermott.

T.J. Warren paced the Suns with 25 points, and Deandre Ayton scored 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Hawks 115, Heat 113

Rookie Trae Young had a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists as the Atlanta Hawks edged hosts the Miami Heat.

Trailing by two, the Heat had the ball after a timeout with 14.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

However, Josh Richardson missed a three-point attempt off the front rim to end the game.

Miami were led by Richardson, who scored nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Pistons 115, Knicks 108

Blake Griffin scored 30 points as Detroit continued their success at home at New York’s expense.

Griffin produced his sixth 30-point game of the season as Detroit shot 47.5 percent and controlled the paint by a 56-38 margin. Reserve Stanley Johnson and starter Reggie Jackson contributed 21 points apiece as the Pistons won.

Rookie Allonzo Trier led the Knicks with 24 points and 10 rebounds, but New York saw a three-game winning streak end.