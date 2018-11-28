Newcastle revival continues with victory at Burnley

Reuters

Newcastle United surged clear of the Premier League relegation zone on Monday after a Ben Mee own-goal and Ciaran Clark’s header in the first half helped them to a 2-1 win at struggling Burnley.

Newcastle celebrated a third successive league victory after failing to win any of their opening 10 fixtures and moved up to 13th place on 12 points from 13 games.

The Magpies are four points clear of the relegation zone and three points ahead of 17th-placed Burnley, who stretched their winless league streak to six games.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez praised his team after a solid performance.

“We had an idea of how to play. We knew crosses would come from everywhere. We defended well — our effort and attitude were great,” the Spaniard told Sky Sports.

The start was delayed by 30 minutes when the referees’ assessor Eddie Wolstenholme collapsed in the tunnel and was taken to hospital, but once the match got underway, Newcastle dominated the opening period.

The Magpies took a fourth-minute lead after a Federico Fernandez shot from 20m took a heavy deflection off Mee and, in the 23rd minute, Clark made it 2-0 with a superb header as he met a fine cross from the left by Matt Ritchie.

Sam Vokes pulled one back for Burnley shortly before the break with a looping header from 15m, with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka caught out of position after a long ball by Mee.

Ritchie was guilty of an astonishing miss just after the break when he shot wide from 2m with Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart beaten. Joselu also hit the post for Newcastle with a stinging low shot and they then held on in the closing stages.

Vokes rued the soft early goals and stressed that Burnley needed to rediscover last season’s home form.