England end hosts’ resistance, sweep series

Reuters, COLOMBO

England yesterday overcame spirited late resistance from the hosts to seal a first 3-0 series sweep in Sri Lanka when the tourists wrapped up a 42-run victory shortly after tea on the fourth day of the third and final Test.

Chasing an improbable 327-run target, Sri Lanka’s last six batsmen combined well to get to within fewer than 50 runs of what would have been a remarkable triumph after they resumed on 53-4 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Kusal Mendis (86) and Roshen Silva (65) set the tone with a dogged 102-run sixth-wicket stand in an exemplary display of defiance spread over 30 overs as Sri Lanka sought to end a disappointing series on a high.

After Mendis was run out, Malinda Pushpakumara (42 not out) survived a sickening blow to the helmet to add 58 runs with Suranga Lakmal for the final wicket to give England some jitters before the tourists secured victory in the first over after tea.

“I’m proud of everyone,” England captain Joe Root said. “Brilliant performance from the whole squad, it’s been a real team effort which has made it even sweeter.”

England moved to No. 2, behind India, in the world Test rankings after a victory on foreign soil Root hoped would lead to further success.

“We knew we’re capable of winning in these conditions, but to do it the way we have and to perform as consistently as we have is a real improvement for this group of players,” he said. “It shows the learning and the ability within the squad, and hopefully we can use it now as springboard to move forward.”

England won the first Test in Galle to end a 13-match winless streak in overseas Tests and triumphed in Pallekele to take an unassailable 2-0 lead, ending the side’s 17-year wait for a Test series victory in Sri Lanka.