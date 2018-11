Canada beat HK to qualify for World Cup

AP, MARSEILLE, France

Canada on Friday upheld their record of appearing in every Rugby World Cup by claiming the 20th and last berth in next year’s championship.

The Canadians qualified by defeating Hong Kong 27-10 in the rain on a chewed-up field in Marseille, France, with two brilliant tries by record try-scorer D.T.H. van der Merwe.

As the unbeaten winners of the four-team repechage, Canada filled out Pool B in Japan, where they are to play past champions New Zealand and South Africa, Italy, and Namibia in a 17-day span from September.

Canada have opposed all four teams previously at World Cups, and beaten only Namibia, in 1999. Canada’s best finish was the quarter-finals in 1991, when they lost to New Zealand.

Qualification puts some gloss on a long slump for Canada. This win was only their 11th in 33 Tests since the 2015 World Cup.

Hong Kong could have qualified for their first World Cup with a bonus-point win over Canada, but they squandered possession and territory by lacking a cutting edge in the first half, and succumbing in the set-pieces in the second half.

Hong Kong lost five of their throw-ins and were penalized frequently in scrums.

Not long after Germany beat Kenya 43-6 to ultimately finish second in the repechage, Canada held out Hong Kong in the first 12 minutes, then hooker Ray Barkwill burrowed between the posts off ruck ball for the first of Canada’s three tries.

Matthew Rosslee kicked a penalty for Hong Kong to narrow the gap to 7-3, but from the kickoff his attempted clearance from his 22 was charged down by Van der Merwe, who regathered the ball at his shoes and twisted over the line.

Flyhalf Gordon McRorie converted again, then was sin-binned on halftime for a deliberate knock down. Only after he returned did Hong Kong score.

From a quick tap penalty by scrumhalf Liam Slatem, winger Conor Hartley plunged the ball beside the right corner flag to cut Canada’s lead to 14-10.

However, McRorie hit two more penalties to push the score to a safe-looking 20-10 with 13 minutes to go.

Trust Van der Merwe to clinch qualification. Given an overlap 30m out with little room on the left wing, he rounded one defender, then another, slipped one tackle and crashed over the line in another tackle in a great solo try.

It was his fifth try of the tournament and ninth this year.