Rai moves six clear to close in on HK Open title

Reuters, HONG KONG

Aaron Rai stands on the brink of a first European Tour victory after the Briton yesterday shot a two-under-par 70 to extend his Hong Kong Open lead to six strokes with just one round to play.

Rai, who started the day leading by four shots after hitting a course-record 61 on Friday, increased his advantage by another two shots to reach 16-under for the opening three rounds at Fanling.

The 23-year-old had seen his lead reduced to a single shot by Park Hyo-won by the time he reached the turn, but a run of three birdies over eight holes and a back-nine implosion by the South Korean ultimately increased his advantage.

While a bogey at the last gave his pursuers a glimmer of hope, victory today and a US$333,330 purse would represent the biggest career win for Rai, who has claimed three wins on the Challenge Tour.

Leading the chasing pack is last year’s Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood, who moved into a share of second place alongside fellow Briton Matthew Fitzpatrick thanks to a four-under round of 66.

Sergio Garcia shot the best round of the day, a six-under 64, to sit in fourth after his trek around Fanling included an eagle at the par-four 10th.

However, last year’s US Masters champion is seven shots adrift of Rai alongside Park and Jason Scrivener from Australia on nine-under for the tournament.

Reigning Masters champions Patrick Reed fell completely out of contention when his one-under 69 saw him drop into a share for 53rd with a three-round total of 209, one-under par for the tournament.

None of Taiwan’s players made the cut.

Additional reporting by staff writer