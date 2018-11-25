Belgians take big third-round lead at golf World Cup

AP, MELBOURNE

A pair of 20-somethings named Thomas has Belgium on the cusp of their first victory in the World Cup of Golf.

Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry yesterday had a mid-round stretch of five-under-par in four holes for a nine-under 63 to give Belgium a five-stroke lead after three rounds.

Pieters, 26, and 25-year-old Detry, who play on the European Tour, started the day level with South Korea after a steady 71 in terrible rainy conditions in the foursomes (alternate shot) format on Friday.

Yesterday they took advantage of much-improved weather conditions at Metropolitan in the fourballs (best-ball) game.

Belgium, who completed the front nine with two birdies and an eagle, then birdied the 10th and carded a three-round total of 19-under 197.

“We combined pretty well in the first foursomes. Hopefully we can do the same on Sunday,” Pieters said.

“We were making some good putts, and it’s always nice when you know your partner’s playing some great golf, it gives you a lot of confidence,” Detry added.

Three teams were tied for second: Mexico, Italy and South Korea.

Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, who won last week’s Australian Open, and his partner Roberto Diaz, shot 65.

Italy’s Andrea Pavan and Renato Paratore dropped two shots on the par-five 14th when both players had balls run back down off the green from slopes just off the putting surface, but recovered for a 66.

“It was tough, but Renato did great and we bounced back,” Pavan said.

South Korea’s An Byeong-hun and Kim Si-woo shot 68.

“We struggled all day today, but we had a birdie on 18, so tomorrow we just need to keep the momentum going,” An said.

Three teams were tied for fifth: Sweden, Australia and England, six behind Belgium.