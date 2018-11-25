Suicide prompts swimmer’s journey, Paralympic dream

AP, CARTHAGE, Missouri

Miracle No. 1: Haven Shepherd was not killed.

Her dad — destitute, desperate and unable to support a child — brought a pair of bombs to their small hut in Vietnam. He strapped one to himself and the other to Haven’s mom and placed Haven, then 14 months old, in between.

The parents died instantly.

Haven was catapulted out the door. Her legs were mangled beyond repair, but she survived.

Her adopted parents, Rob and Shelly Shepherd, have photographs of Haven sitting on her maternal grandmother’s lap a few days after the explosions.

The baby’s legs are meticulously wrapped at the ends of the stumps that remained after doctors removed everything below both knees.

Months later, when the Shepherds brought Haven to a hospital in Kansas City, the surgeons were amazed. Often, children whose legs are amputated at a very young age encounter problems that require revisions through the years — surgeries that can be every bit as daunting and debilitating as the original amputations.

Not for Haven.

“They said the amputation was, like, perfect,” Shelly Shepherd said.

It is one of the many reasons Haven, now 15, has developed into an elite swimmer and has her sights set on the Paralympics in 2020.

Miracle No. 2: Forgiveness.

Maybe it is adolescent naivete, or perhaps wisdom beyond her years, but Haven harbors no resentment toward the birth parents who tried to blow her up.

She was too young to remember any of it.

“This is the dilemma about me,” Haven said. “I don’t feel anything toward them because, in the end, they gave me the best life I could imagine.”

That life begins in a desolate, thatched-roof hut in a remote village in Quang Nam Province in Vietnam.

Her birth family was, by accounts from local newspapers at the time, the poorest in the village.

According to the story told to Rob and Shelly when they arrived to bring Haven to the US, her parents were not married to each other.

Divorce in Vietnam was taboo, and because Haven’s birth parents were each married to other people and had very little to live on, they felt stuck.

The Shepherds made the journey to accompany Pam and Randy Cope, who ran a foundation to help care for street kids in Vietnam.

The story of the baby girl who survived her parents’ suicide made big news in Vietnam, and when the Copes heard about it, they used their connections to open a path to place Haven with a family in the US.

However, almost as soon as the Shepherds met the baby, they felt something was changing.

One night in Saigon, as they waited at the hospital for Haven to get the shots and medical papers needed for the trip, Haven wore Shelly’s sunglasses and bounced on her knee.

Shelly swung her up high and Haven let out a huge belly laugh.

“I felt something inside of me,” Shelly said. “It was like: ‘Oh ... she’s my child.’”

She had fallen in love with this young girl — nurtured her during the precious moments after her grandparents gave her away, been wooed by the infectious smile and the way she had charmed Rob.

Already the mother of six, Shelly had become obsessed with the idea of adopting and bringing a seventh child into the family.

She did not head to Vietnam to adopt, but she was devastated to have to give the baby away.

Miracle No. 3: A second chance.

Although the placement family had the best of intentions, it was not a perfect fit. Shelly returned back to her busy life and gave up the idea of adoption. She had found her baby, but was forced to hand her off. No other child could replace that.