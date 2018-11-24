Rai shreds course record to lead

AFP, HONG KONG

England’s Aaron Rai yesterday smashed the course record by two shots with a blistering nine-under-par 61 at the Hong Kong Open, stunning fans and fellow competitors.

Starting on the 11th hole at par-70 Fanling, the world No. 201 had four consecutive birdies from 12 to 15 and another five in total as he stayed bogey-free for the tournament.

As the second round continued, the overnight coleader held a four-stroke advantage at the top of the board over South Korea’s Park Hyo-won, who also broke the course record with his 62.

Rai, who like Park is seeking his first win on the European Tour, improved on the record of 63 first shot by Chris Wood in 2012 and equaled by Lucas Bjerregaard in 2015, David Howell in 2016 and Miguel Angel Jimenez last year.

World No. 9 Tommy Fleetwood made a charge with his 65 to lie eight shots off the pace, but afterward he was full of praise for Rai.

“It’s great golf that... Very, very impressive stuff. That’s all I’ve got to say,” Fleetwood said. “I wish I could have watched it.”

Rai, whose best tournament finish so far is eighth, thanked his local caddie, calling him a “great character” and saying he helped keep him calm.

Going into the weekend, Rai said his tactics would be to stick “as close to the original game plan as possible.”

“We were lucky today with the conditions,” he added. “It was quiet for the first nine holes so it kind of feels like you’re playing a round at home, which was nice.”

Sergio Garcia, the Ryder Cup’s all-time top points-scorer, carded 67 to lie 11 off the pace after a round sullied by bogeys on the final two holes.

“We’ll need a really good weekend,” the Spaniard said. “I don’t know if I’m building [into the tournament] or not. I’m tired, I’m looking forward to resting.”

Yusaku Miyazato, whose first-day five-under saw him share the top spot with Rai, had a nightmare second day.

The Japanese, whose elder sister Ai Miyazato is a former women’s world No. 1, got stuck in the trees on the 11th and now sits at one-under.

Taiwan’s Lu Wei-chih and Lin Wen-tang slipped back to 75th on two-over.

Additional reporting by staff writer