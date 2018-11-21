Walker leads Hornets over Celtics

AP, CHARLOTTE, North Carolina

The NBA’s new scoring leader was determined his latest big night would not go to waste.

Kemba Walker on Monday scored 43 points, giving him 103 in his past two games, as the Charlotte Hornets battled back to beat the Boston Celtics 117-112.

Walker followed up his NBA season-best, 60-point effort in an overtime loss to the 76ers on Saturday with another spectacular performance. He scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and made 14 of 25 shots overall, including seven more three-pointers.

He finished seven of 10 from the floor with four three-pointers in the fourth quarter as Charlotte erased a 10-point deficit to pull even at 8-8 for the season.

“I just wanted to win, man,” Walker said. “I wanted to win a close game. We’ve been in every game for the most part. There’s a couple we haven’t been in, but you know things just haven’t been going our way in those situations and tonight it did, and it felt good.”

Walker passed Golden State guard Stephen Curry to take over the NBA scoring lead at 29.6 points per game.

Walker also passed the injured Curry for the league lead in three-pointers made with 65.

“It means a lot, but it’s still the early season,” Walker said. “I would’ve never, ever in my life thought I would be that high up in the rankings as far as scoring in the NBA, but I’m going to try to keep it up, do what I can to win games.”

Walker outdueled Boston’s Kyrie Irving, who finished with 27 points and 11 assists.

Jeremy Lamb had 18 points and Willy Hernangomez added 14 as the Hornets beat the Celtics for the first time in eight games.

The Celtics entered the fourth quarter leading 87-84 and quickly stretched the lead to double digits behind Irving, who scored and was fouled on a drive, but Walker refused to lose this time.

The two-time All-Star simply took over, scoring on drives, mid-range jumpers and from long distance. He scored 11 straight points in one stretch, including a three-pointer from the right wing.

“He’s been unbelievable, especially when your whole game plan is to stop him, and he is still going off and doing what he does,” Celtics forward Gordon Hayward said. “He’s an unbelievable player.”

“We were looking for another 60, but I think 43 will do tonight,” Hornets coach James Borrego said of Walker. “He’s incredible. This is a special player, a special performance and a special start to an NBA season.”