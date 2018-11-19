Taiwan Beer’s Europeans outshine Dacin Tigers’ Yanks

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Outstanding performances by Taiwan Beer’s new Eastern European tandem yesterday led the team to a 106-85 victory over the Dacin Tigers in their Super Basketball League (SBL) season opener at the Taoyuan Arena, while Kinmen Kaoliang edged out Bank of Taiwan 88-79 in their opener.

Saturday at the arena — the first day of the SBL 2018-2019 season — saw defending champions Pauian Archiland humbled by the Fubon Braves 92-69, while earlier in the afternoon, the Yulon Luxgen Dinos pounded Kinmen 85-67.

The afternoon game pitted the Dacin Tigers’ new American players, O.J. Mayo, who spent eight seasons in the NBA, and Anthony McClain, who played in Thailand last year, against the Taiwan Beer’s “Eastern European Connection”: Lithuania’s Edvinas Seskus and Ukraine’s Ihor Zaytsev.

Taoyuan Arena proved unfamiliar territory for Mayo, who racked up only one three-pointer, one assist and one steal before halftime, while giving up three turnovers.

Mayo returned in the third quarter to sink 11 points for a game total of 14, while McClain chipped in with six points and 12 rebounds.

Taiwan Beer’s new duo lit up the board, with Zaytsev scoring 21 points with 15 rebounds for a double-double and Seskus netting 24 points with nine rebounds.

After the game, the Dacin Tigers said Mayo had a slight foot injury, which affected his game.

In yesterday’s other matchup, Kinmen’s two new American players, Walter Sharpe and Paris Bass, netted 22 and 21 points respectively, while Bank of Taiwan’s two Americans made good on their debut. Greg Smith, who played five seasons in the NBA, mostly for the Houston Rockets, scored 18 points with 14 rebounds for a double-double and Rashad Woods scored 23 points with six rebounds.