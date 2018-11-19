England side end 17-year wait in Sri Lanka

Reuters, PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka

Spin duo Moeen Ali and Jack Leach combined to end England’s 17-year wait for a Test series victory in Sri Lanka after bowling the tourists to a 57-run victory in the second test on Sunday.

Moeen struck twice in three deliveries and Leach completed his maiden five-wicket haul as the tourists took a little over 30 minutes on the final morning to seal victory and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Sri Lanka resumed on 226-7, needing 75 to keep the series alive after their opening loss in Galle, but were all out for 243 as England completed their first away series win in Tests since beating South Africa in 2016.

Led by Nasser Hussain, England were the last to register a series victory in Sri Lanka in 2001 and Joe Root’s men arrived in the country winless in their last 13 Tests away from home.

Their last series victory in Asia was in India six years ago and not many would have bet on England to win with a match to spare against Sri Lanka, who defeated South Africa 2-0 at home in July.

“We said we are going to come out here and play bold cricket, we were quite courageous at times and everyone’s really bought into that. We are seeing the rewards now,” Root said at the post-match presentation.

For the first time in a test match, spinners claimed 38 wickets with Leach and Moeen sharing 14 between them on a turning track at Pallekele.

Sri Lanka’s stand-in captain Lakmal was the only quick to pick up a wicket while the other was a run out.

It was also the first time since 1973 in Karachi that no seamer took a wicket in a Test for England.