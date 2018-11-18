Teen’s death sparks debate on child Muay Thai boxers

AFP, BANGKOK

Thousands of child boxers compete in Thailand’s traditional martial art with dreams of belts, glory and prize money — but the death of a 13-year-old has lit up a sensitive debate over whether competitors start too young.

Centuries-old Muay Thai — known as the art of eight limbs for the different ways opponents can strike each other with knees, fists, kicks and elbows — is the country’s de facto national sport and remains a source of immense pride.

However, new research has suggested that the earlier Muay Thai boxers begin, the more prone they are to a range of injuries.

Lawmakers under the country’s military leadership have also drafted revamped legislation that would bar children younger than 12 from competing in the contact sport.

The push has gathered new momentum after the death of 13-year-old Anucha Tasako, who died from a brain hemorrhage after his similarly aged opponent struck him with multiple blows to the head at a charity fight near Bangkok on Saturday last week.

Anger erupted on social media, where footage of the critical moments of the bout was uploaded.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan instructed the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports to review the legislation, which also requires parental consent for those aged between 12 and 15 and “physical safety measures.”

“The competitions must have appropriate, protective gear from the arena manager,” a spokesperson cited Prawit as saying.

It is common for Muay Thai fighters to start young and Anucha embarked on his career when he was eight years old.

He grew up in the northeastern Kalasin Province and after his parents parted ways, he spent time with a relative who had a Muay Thai gym.

Gripped by the sport, Anucha moved to Bangkok to stay with an uncle and train.

By the time he got to the charity match in Samut Prakan Province on Saturday, he had fought 170 times, local media reported.

Critics have pointed to alleged child exploitation, as gamblers bet on bouts or promoters shave off prize money.

However, it is the unseen health consequences that have received the most attention.

A five-year study from 2012 by the Child Safety Promotion and Injury Prevention Center at Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok carried out magnetic resonance imaging scans on the brains of 335 child boxers and compared them with 252 non-boxers of the same ages.

It was “clear” that child boxers suffered more brain cell damage and ruptures and also had lower IQs, hospital director Adisak Plitponkarnpim said.

“Their young age increases the damage, because their skull and muscles are not yet fully developed,” he said.

Accumulative injuries could put them at higher risk for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases as adults, he added.

Coaches, gym owners and older fighters have mixed feelings about the draft legislation.

Thailand’s champions who have climbed out of Muay Thai and into success in Western boxing circles also honed their skills as youngsters.

Wanheng Menayothin, the World Boxing Council mini-flyweight champion who surpassed US boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr’s 50-0 record this year, moved to Bangkok at age 12 to train.

Tawee Umpornmaha also started fighting at 12 and went on to win silver at the 1984 Summer Olympics.

Some also feel that the discussion about Muay Thai unfairly stigmatizes a sport that is easier to access for the Southeast Asian nation’s impoverished youth than more expensive sports such as golf or tennis.