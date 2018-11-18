Home / Sports
Fart accusations fly after darts Grand Slam match

The Guardian

The world of professional darts has been rocked by two players accusing each other of repeatedly breaking wind during a match.

Gary Anderson of Scotland and Wesley Harms of the Netherlands have blamed each other for “rotten” farts during their clash in the Grand Slam of Darts.

Anderson, a two-time world champion, won the match 10-2 to earn a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

However, Harms said in a post-match interview with Dutch TV station RTL 7 that his poor form was due to Anderson breaking wind on stage and leaving a “fragrant smell.”

“It’ll take me two nights to lose this smell from my nose,” he said.

When Anderson in turn laid the blame at Harms’ door, the Dutchman responded: “If the boy [Anderson] thinks I’ve farted he’s 1,010 percent wrong.”

“I swear on my children’s lives that it was not my fault,” Harms said.

“I had a bad stomach once on stage before and admitted it. So I’m not going to lie about farting on stage,” he added.

World No. 4 Anderson hit back with extraordinary detail about the smell he blamed on Harms.

“It definitely came from table-side and it was eggs, rotten eggs, but not from me,” Anderson said.

“Every time I walked past there was a waft of rotten eggs, so that’s why I was thinking it was him,” he said.

“It definitely wasn’t me,” he added.

“It was bad. It was a stink, then he started to play better and I thought he must have needed to get some wind out,” Anderson said.

“If somebody has done that, they need to see a doctor. Seemingly he says it was me, but I would admit it,” he added.

