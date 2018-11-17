Croatia stun Spain as Jedvaj’s brace keeps hopes alive

AFP, ZAGREB

Spain on Thursday passed up a chance to advance to the UEFA Nations League finals as they were beaten 3-2 by Croatia, undone by a 93rd-minute winner from Tin Jedvaj.

Jedvaj’s late strike left Group 4 wide open ahead of its final fixture between England and Croatia tomorrow. The victors will qualify, while Spain can still go through if the match at Wembley finishes in a draw.

Croatia were deserving winners in Zagreb, where Jedvaj scored twice to snatch a memorable victory at the end of a pulsating contest.

Andrej Kramaric had put Croatia ahead, but twice Spain came back, as Dani Ceballos’ equalizer and Sergio Ramos’ penalty looked to have earned them a point, before Jedvaj attacked deep into injury-time.

Croatia are now to head to London with a spring in their step, while Spain are left to ponder back-to-back defeats under their new coach, Luis Enrique.

Spain are at least safe from relegation, which cannot be said of either England or Croatia, who could still both finish first or last come tomorrow night.

Croatia dominated the opening exchanges, but Spain began dictating possession as the half wore on, even if Isco’s long-range shot shortly before halftime was their only real effort of note.

The game was more balanced and open after the restart, and two goals arrived in as many minutes.

First, Ramos and Sergi Roberto were pressed into a mistake, the latter’s poor pass allowing Kramaric to sneak in and slot past De Gea with 53 minutes gone.

Spain performed better at the other end. Ceballos bundled in a quick equalizer and Aspas should have added another soon after, but poked onto the crossbar.

Spain paid the price for that miss when Jedvaj headed in his first international goal after meeting Luka Modric’s sumptuous cross at the back post.

Sime Vrsaljko hacked substitute Alvaro Morata’s header off the line before giving away a penalty, lowering his arm to meet a cross that was probably on its way behind. Ramos made no mistake from the spot.

Croatia kept the ball alive at the back post before Josip Brekalo fired at goal. De Gea pushed the shot to his left, where Jedvaj was perfectly placed.