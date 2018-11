Former world No. 2 Radwanska retires, cites health reasons

Reuters, WARSAW

Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska on Wednesday said that she has decided to end her 13-year career due to health reasons.

The former world No. 2 was the first Polish player to reach a Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era when she finished runner-up to Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2012.

The 29-year-old, who finished with 20 WTA titles, was one of the most consistent players on the tour, finishing in top 10 rankings for six straight seasons from 2011 to 2016.

However, she has struggled for form and fitness over the recent campaign and has not won a title since October 2016.

“Unfortunately, I am no longer able to train and play the way I used to, and recently my body can’t live up to my expectations,” the 29-year-old said on Facebook.

“Taking into consideration my health and the heavy burdens of professional tennis, I have to concede that I’m not able to push my body to the limits required,” she said.

In addition to her Wimbledon final appearance, Radwanska reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open twice and won the WTA Finals in 2015.

“I’m hanging the racquet up and say goodbye to the pro tour, but I’m not leaving tennis,” she said. “Tennis is and always has been special in my life. But now it’s time for new challenges, new ideas, equally as exciting as those on the tennis court, I hope.”