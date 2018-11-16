South Korea’s An takes lead at Australian Open

Reuters, SYDNEY

South Korea’s An Byeong-hun yesterday eagled his penultimatte hole to take a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Australian Open at a wet and windy Lakes Golf Club.

An, aiming to become the first Asian to lift the Stonehaven Cup, snaked a 25-foot uphill putt into the hole with his third shot at the par-five eighth for a five-under-par 67.

That was enough to give the former US Amateur champion a one-stroke advantage over Australians Matt Jager, who also bagged an eagle, and amateur David Micheluzzi, who was making his debut at his home Open.

Mexican Abraham Ancer made light of his long journey to Sydney after playing on home soil at the Mayakoba Golf Classic last weekend by brushing off a couple of early bogeys with five birdies on the back nine for a 69.

Australians Marcus Fraser, Adam Stephens, Dimitrios Papadatos also shot 69s before the worst of the rain swept over the course, and they were later joined in a share of fourth by compatriots Blake Proverbs and Cameron Percy.

Matt Kuchar, the highest-ranked player in the field, had one of the better rounds among the late starters, mixing two early bogeys with four birdies for a two-under 70.

Fellow American Keegan Bradley shot an even-par 72, while two other PGA Tour regulars, Brandt Snedeker and Brendan Steele, went one-over for their rounds.

That was one better than Cameron Smith, the highest-ranked Australian in the field in the absence of Jason Day, Adam Scott and Marc Leishman.

Cameron Davis endured a nightmare start to his title defense with a quadruple-bogey after dumping two balls into the water at his first hole.

The young Australian followed that with a double-bogey at the second and a bogey at the third, and only partially undid the damage with four birdies, signing for a 76.