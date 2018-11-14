Home / Sports
Williams sparks Clippers over Warriors in overtime

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell, left, and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant grapple for the ball in their NBA game in Los Angeles on Monday.

Photo: AP

Lou Williams scored 25 points from the bench on Monday as the Los Angeles Clippers upset the league-leading Golden State Warriors 121-116 in a wild overtime thriller at the Staples Center.

Williams reeled off 10 of his points in overtime to secure victory after the Clippers squandered a 14-point fourth-quarter lead before digging in for the win.

The 32-year-old veteran was supported by 23 points from the bench by Montrezl Harrell as the Clippers improved to 8-5 in the Western Conference standings.

The Warriors remain on top of the West after suffering only their third loss of the season. The NBA champions are 11-3 following the defeat.

Kevin Durant led the scoring with 33 points, while Klay Thompson had 31, including five three-pointers.

The Warriors had trailed for much of the game, and appeared to be sliding toward a loss, before a determined fourth-quarter rally transformed the contest.

A Williams three-pointer had put the Clippers ahead by 101-87 with 6 minutes, 36 seconds remaining before the Warriors came roaring back.

Thompson tied the game at 106-106 with 1:27 left on the clock, but neither side were able to take a decisive advantage, sending the game into overtime.

Williams then took over with 10 points as the Clippers completed a morale-boosting victory.

Earlier on Monday, the Warriors’ loss was mirrored by a defeat for their Eastern Conference counterparts, the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors suffered only their second defeat of the season in a 126-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in Toronto. Anthony Davis had 25 points and 20 rebounds to lead a superb all-round offensive performance from the Pelicans, who saw four starters crack double digits.

New Orleans improved to 7-6 with the win, which was another sign that the Pelicans are back on track after a six-game losing streak which jolted their early season progress.

