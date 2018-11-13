LeBron James’ late dunk lifts Lakers over Hawks

AP, LOS ANGELES

Tyson Chandler had quite a week with the Lakers.

Plucked from last-placed Phoenix, Chandler played a key defensive role in his first three games with his new team, helping them win three straight for the first time this season.

LeBron James on Sunday dunked the winning basket with 15 seconds to go and Chandler blocked Trae Young’s driving layup to preserve a 107-106 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

James shouted and hugged Chandler in celebration of the Lakers’ fifth win in six games.

“I find myself acting like a kid in a candy store again,” said Chandler, who could not hear James amid the din of music and cheering.

“I said: ‘That’s my dawg,’” James yelled across the Lakers’ locker room.

Chandler’s defense helped the Lakers prevail in wins against Minnesota and at Sacramento after having his contract bought out and moving to Los Angeles on Tuesday last week.

“He’s been big,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “Not only the way he is on court, but the way he talks in the huddles. Very happy to have him.”

James scored 26 points and Kyle Kuzma added 18 points. Chandler had three blocks.

Kuzma’s layup tied the game at 104-104 with 1 minute, 34 seconds to go.

Kent Bazemore was called for a technical for yelling at the referees at the end of that play and Kuzma made the free throw for a 105-104 lead.

Vince Carter dunked to put the Hawks back up 106-105.

“Vince is every bit of half man and half amazing. Whoever coined that years ago was right on,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “Who knew he’d still be able to impact games at 41 years old?”

James got fouled at the other end and missed both, but the Lakers got the offensive rebound and batted the ball around trying to get it to the rim.

Kuzma charged into the paint amid three defenders for a shot from the left side. It missed.

James was waiting on the right, dunking for a 107-106 lead.

“All of a sudden, the beast comes out of nowhere for the win,” Chandler said.

Taurean Prince led the Hawks with 23 points, Bazemore added 21 and Trae Young had 20.

“It was a battle for sure. The way the whole game went, back and forth,” Young said. “They made a lot of plays, we made a lot of plays. I feel like I could have done a little bit more to help get my team the win.”