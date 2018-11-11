SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

OLYMPICS

Gates teams with Tokyo

US billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates is to launch an “Our Global Goals” partnership with the Japan Sports Agency and Tokyo 2020 organizers in a bid to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). At an event in Tokyo on Friday, Gates said he was linking up with an Olympic Games for the first time to use it as a way to increase awareness of the goals and urged Japan to become a world leader in aid and development. “The sports community in Japan is fast approaching an exciting moment, as the eyes of the world will be on Tokyo as the Olympics get nearer,” Gates said. “I am excited that you are using this opportunity to raise awareness and be ambassadors for a better world.” Gates did not release many details, but plans to launch the program next year. “The whole world loves sports and we have to be creative in how we take those amazing achievements and use that to remind people that there are some who are facing big challenges,” he said.

E-SPORTS

UEFA making e-league

European soccer is starting an e-sports version of the Champions League with a US$280,000 prize fund. Electronic Arts and UEFA on Friday announced the creation of the eChampions League, a month after the English Premier League launched an ePL with the video game behemoth. The UEFA competition would be restricted to PlayStation, which is owned by Champions League sponsor Sony. FIFA’s eWorld Cup and the ePL also allow competitors to enter on Xbox. The winner of UEFA’s final is to earn US$100,000 on May 31 next year in Madrid, a day before the Champions League final at Atletico Madrid’s stadium. Online knockout tournaments are to be in March. The following month, 64 players are to compete for eight spots in the final round at a live qualifying event. The eight finalists would only be able to use players involved in the group stage of the Champions League.

ICE HOCKEY

Concussion suit nearing deal

A lawsuit brought against the NHL over what more than 100 former players claim was negligence in dealing with their head injuries could soon reach a settlement. According to a Forbes report on Friday, the case is “on the verge” of a settlement agreement worth US$18.9 million. The lead attorney for the players is pushing for acceptance of the agreement, which would give US$6.9 million to the players, or just US$22,000 each, the report said. The lawsuit was filed in November 2013. In July this year, a federal judge denied a bid to have the case receive class-action status, and negotiations between the two sides began within a few months of that ruling. Beyond their claims of negligence, the former players say the NHL concealed the long-term risks of head injuries. If the settlement is finalized, it remains to be seen whether all of the players would agree to be covered or pursue the case individually.

SOCCER

Alipay to sponsor UEFA

UEFA has secured more than 200 million euros (US$226.75 million) from Chinese online payment platform Alipay to sponsor leading European soccer competitions. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin was in Shanghai on Friday to announce to the eight-year deal with Alipay to sponsor men’s national team competitions, including the European Championship in 2020 and 2024, and the new Nations League. The company is controlled by Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma. FIFA has a tie-up with Alibaba. Car manufacturing brand Alibaba E-Auto is the title sponsor of the Club World Cup through 2022.