SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

S Korea’s Lee in car crash

South Korea international Lee Chang-min was involved in a car crash that left one person dead and two seriously injured, police said yesterday. The 24-year-old midfielder, who has seven senior caps and played at the Rio Olympics, crossed the center line when driving his sport utility vehicle on the island of Jeju late on Monday, they said. It collided with a car going in the opposite direction, killing a 68-year-old female passenger and seriously injuring the driver and another passenger. Lee has since been questioned several times by police. “He admitted he had crossed the center line, but it is been confirmed he was sober,” an officer said. It was not clear whether Lee was over the speed limit, she added. Lee plays for K League 1 side Jeju United.

SWIMMING

Ex-coach in sex offense trial

Prominent former Australian swimming coach Scott Volkers was committed to stand trial yesterday for a host of historical child sex offenses. The former national women’s coach is accused of indecently dealing with two girls under the age of 16, with the five offenses allegedly occurring in Brisbane between 1984 and 1988, Australian Broadcasting Corp reported. He entered no plea at the Brisbane Magistrates Court and a date has yet to be set for his trial. Volkers was originally charged in 2002, but the case was dropped six months later. Queensland’s child abuse and sexual crime group decided to reprosecute the case following Australia’s Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sex Abuse.

ICE HOCKEY

Penguins donate to victims

The Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday donated US$348,705 to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh to benefit victims and families of the shootings at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the city, the team announced. The team, its foundation, fans and corporate partners have been raising money through its “Stronger Than Hate” campaign since the Oct. 27 shootings. Eleven people were killed and six others were injured. The Penguins committed US$50,000, then raised the rest through auctions, sales of “Stronger Than Hate” patches, a text-to-donate program and an in-arena collection. In addition, the team is to donate US$200,000 to the newly created Public Safety Support Trust Fund in the city, which is to benefit first responders.

SOCCER

Everton given signing ban

The Premier League has handed Everton a two-year ban from signing some academy players and fined the club ￡500,000 (US$653,000) for breaching recruitment rules. Everton admitted to offering inducements to seven young players and their families in a bid to encourage them to register with the club. It set up an internal inquiry after being presented with evidence of wrongdoing by the league. The sanction prevents Everton from signing academy players who have been registered with another club in England’s four professional leagues in the previous 18 months. Everton on Thursday said it was “extremely disappointed with some of the practices we have found which are not in line with our values” and has begun a full review of its academy operations.