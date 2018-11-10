Home / Sports
Roethlisberger throws 88% in Panthers rout

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Curtis Samuel of the Carolina Panthers, left, is tackled by Coty Sensabaugh of the Pittsburgh Steelers during their game on Thursday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Photo: AFP

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Thursday threw for five touchdowns as they dismantled the Carolina Panthers 52-21 for a fifth straight victory.

Seven different Steelers players scored touchdowns and Roethlisberger was flawless — setting the tone with a 75-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster on Pittsburgh’s first play from scrimmage.

“That’s a big win for us,” Smith-Schuster said after the Steelers improved to 6-2-1, despite the continuing absence of contract holdout Le’Veon Bell.

Roethlisberger posted a Steelers record 88 percent completion percentage, connecting on 22-25 passes for 328 yards, and watched most of the fourth quarter from the sidelines.

“We just found ways to capitalize in ways we needed to in order to get a win,” said the veteran quarterback, who also connected with Antonio Brown, Vance McDonald, Jesse James and rookie Jaylen Samuels with scoring passes.

Linebacker Vince Williams returned an interception for a touchdown and James Conner ran into the end zone before leaving the game in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion.

The Panthers saw a three-game winning streak halted as they fell to 6-3 for the season.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was sacked five times, twice by Cam Heyward.

Steelers defender T.J. Watt forced the pick-six by Williams when he pressured Newton into a poor throw from his end zone.

“They did some good things against us and we made too many mistakes early on,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said.

