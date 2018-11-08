Red Wings edge Canucks 3-2 after forcing shoot-out

AP, DETROIT, Michigan

Dylan Larkin on Tuesday night scored the only goal in a shoot-out to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Justin Abdelkader and Gustav Nyquist scored in regulation for Detroit, who have won four of five. Jimmy Howard stopped 40 shots before denying Elias Pettersson, Nikolay Goldobin and Bo Horvat in the tiebreaker.

Pettersson and defenseman Ben Hutton scored for Vancouver, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.

Nyquist tied the game at 2-2 just 1 minute, 37 seconds into the third period. His shot went off Markstrom’s pad and in off the leg of Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher for his second goal.

Abdelkader’s power-play goal put Detroit on the board and made it 2-1 with 6 minutes, 15 seconds left in the second. He put in a loose puck from the slot for his third of the season.

Hutton’s third goal with 8 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the middle period gave the Canucks a 2-0 advantage. Hutton beat Howard with a screened wrist shot from the left point.

The Red Wings challenged that the play was offside going into the zone, but the goal was upheld.

Detroit had an apparent goal by Martin Frk reversed on a challenge by Vancouver at 5 minutes, 36 seconds of the second. Frk took a long pass at the Canucks blue line for a breakaway and beat Markstrom with a slap shot from the right circle.

Pettersson gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead with 6 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first period on a slap shot from the top of the left circle off the rush.