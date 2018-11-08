Thais dominate in first round of Blue Bay LPGA

AFP, SHANGHAI

Thai golfers yesterday dominated the opening round of the US$2.1 million Blue Bay LPGA in China, with world No. 89 Thidapa Suwannapura leading the way.

Thidapa shot a four-under-par 68 on Hainan Island to take a one-shot lead from Thai world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn and Canada’s Alena Sharp.

Six players were tied for fourth on 70, among them the Thai trio of Benyapa Niphatsophon, Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras and Moriya Jutanugarn — Ariya’s sister.

Breezy conditions made it hard going at times and Thidapa, 25, said that patience was key.

“Everybody has to be patient when you play hard golf,” Thidapa said. “But then with this golf course it’s really challenging and it’s windy, and you have to think where to go, where to miss, so it’s kind of fun to play in this golf course.”

Bangkok native Thidapa is chasing only a second LPGA crown to go with the title she won in July at the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio.

Blue Bay is the final tournament in the Asian swing of the US-based LPGA Tour.

Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun and Hsu Wei-ling were among a group of 15 players tied for 23rd on one-over 73.

Additional reporting by staff writer