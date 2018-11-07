Zimbabwe claim long-awaited win

AFP, SYLHET, Bangladesh

Brandon Mavuta and Sikandar Raza shared seven wickets between them as Zimbabwe yesterday recorded their first Test win in five years with a thumping 151-run victory over Bangladesh.

Debutant leg-spinner Mavuta claimed 4-21 and off-spinner Raza 3-41 as hosts Bangladesh were left chasing 321 runs on the fourth day in the northeastern city of Sylhet.

Wellington Masakadza, another debutant, also shone with two wickets as Zimbabwe made quick work of Bangladesh’s lower order, dismissing the hosts for 169.

Left-arm spinner Maskadza took the final wicket of the innings, Ariful Haque for 38, as Zimbabwe notched their first Test win since beating Pakistan in Harare in 2013.

It was also the first time Zimbabwe had clinched an away Test victory since beating Bangladesh in Chittagong in 2001.

“I am ecstatic. I thought the guys went out and worked really hard to apply themselves,” Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Zimbabwe sensed a win once Raza claimed three vital wickets in the opening session.

Kyle Jarvis and Mavuta joined the act with Raza in the morning as they chipped in with a wicket apiece to leave Bangladesh on 111-5 at lunch.

“I think the wicket was good, but we didn’t apply ourselves with the bat. We were not disciplined enough to restrict our strokes,” Mahmudullah said.

Mavuta dismissed Bangladesh’s last accomplished batsman Mushfiqur Rahim soon after play resumed before Zimbabwe wrapped things up.

SRI LANKA V ENGLAND

AFP, GALLE, Sri Lanka

Debutant Ben Foakes yesterday hit a defiant and unbeaten 87, guiding England to 321-8 after Sri Lanka claimed cheap early wickets on the first day of the first Test.

The wicketkeeper-batsman came in with England precariously placed on 103-5 on a Galle pitch notorious for low scores.

Foakes built crucial partnerships, including an 88-run seventh-wicket stand with Sam Curran, who made 48, to defy Sri Lanka’s bowlers.

Foakes put on 61 for the sixth wicket with Jos Buttler, who was eventually caught behind off Dilruwan Perera for 38.

Adil Rashid made a useful 35 in a stand of 54 with Foakes before he became Perera’s fourth victim.

Jack Leach, 14, then survived some anxious moments in the final two overs to give Foakes a chance to complete a debut century today.