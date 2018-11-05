Cormier chokes out Lewis, upholds second UFC title

AP, NEW YORK

Daniel Cormier slapped a pair of championship belts over his shoulders and celebrated UFC history.

“Two belts for each shoulder — I get to look at this again,” Cormier said. “It’s history and Daniel Cormier is one of the best of all time.”

He backed up his boast.

Cormier choked out Derrick Lewis in the second round to retain his heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 230 and became the first fighter to defend titles in two weight classes.

Cormier, who also holds the light heavyweight crown, made quick work of an overmatched Lewis with a rear naked choke in the middle of the second round. Cormier celebrated with both championship belts in the cage.

Cormier had a quick takedown in the first round and turned in a dominant yet dull effort to easily take the round. He did not waste much time in the second and left the crowd at Madison Square Garden a little slice of history.

Cormier has never lost to anyone except Jon Jones, the star-crossed former light heavyweight champion who beat him twice. Cormier is to be stripped of his light heavyweight title and the 205-pound crown would go to the winner of the Jones-Alexander Gustafsson bout at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas.

Cormier’s next challenger is sure to give him a better fight than Lewis did.

“A lot of people have to understand that I’ve been doing this for nine years and I fought at a championship level for eight of them,” Cormier said. “If you have a puncher’s chance, it’s not good enough.”