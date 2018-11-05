Local Hataoka wins LPGA Japan Classic

Reuters, TOKYO

Teenager Nasa Hataoka picked up two birdies over her last five holes yesterday to become the first local winner of the LPGA’s Japan Classic in seven years.

The 19-year-old’s final round five-under-par 67 proved enough for a two-stroke victory over a group of three second-place players, including compatriot and twice former winner Momoko Ueda.

Ueda, the 2007 and 2011 champion, finished on 12-under 204 for the tournament along with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and Japan’s Saki Nagamine after all three shot 68s.

Australia’s Minjee Lee, who started the final round with a three-shot lead after an eight-under 64 on Saturday, endured a nightmare of a day at the Seta Golf Club.

The world No. 5 shot three bogeys and two double bogeys on her front nine, and finished with a 78 to tie with two others for 15th place.

Hataoka took full advantage to claim her second title in her second season on the tour, after an earlier win at the Arkansas Championship, by mixing seven birdies with a couple of bogeys to claim the victory.

China’s Feng Shanshan, champion for the past two years, finished tied with three others for 30th after an even-par 72 left her 10 shots behind Hataoka.

Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling, ranked 67th in the LPGA, and compatriot Teresa Lu, ranked 47th, finished on five-under 211 for the tournament to tie with four others for 24th, while 96th-ranked Phoebe Yao of Taiwan finished on one-under to tie with seven others for 46th.