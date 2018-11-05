Dortmund moves four points clear

Reuters, BERLIN

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund edged VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 away on Saturday thanks to captain Marco Reus’s sixth goal of the season to go four points clear of Bayern Munich.

Dortmund, unbeaten in 15 matches in all competitions this season and with their best start in decades, needed to work hard against the Wolves after Reus nodded in at the far post in the 26th minute.

The result put them on 24 points, ahead of second-place champions Bayern, who were held 1-1 at home by SC Freiburg.

In an entertaining game, both teams had their share of chances, but Dortmund could have added another goal through Reus or Jacob Bruun Larsen to avoid a nervous finale.

“We defended well as a team and could have scored more goals,” defender Manuel Akanji said.

SERIEA

Reuters, TURIN

Paulo Dybala scored after 44 seconds for Juventus on Saturday, but they were made to struggle in a 3-1 win over Cagliari as they stayed six points clear in the league.

Juventus have won 10 of their 11 league games, but they needed the help of an own goal by Filip Bradaric after Joao Pedro had equalized for Cagliari.

Dybala gave Juve the perfect start when he received a pass on the edge of the penalty area and scored with a right-foot shot past Alessio Cragno.

Cagliari fought back and forced Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny into a point-blank save to block a Leonardo Pavoletti volley.

The Sardinian side deservedly leveled in the 36th minute when Joao Pedro controlled Darijo Srna’s cross with an excellent first touch before beating Szczesny with a low drive.

However, Juve were gifted a goal less than two minutes later by Bradaric who slid in and diverted Douglas Costa’s low cross into the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who hit the post on the stroke of halftime, laid the third on a plate for Juan Cuadrado with three minutes left after Cagliari were exposed on the counter-attack.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur held on nervously to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 away on Saturday after conceding two second-half penalties.

Spurs looked comfortable with a two-goal lead after 30 minutes. Erik Lamela played a neat one-two with Son Heung-min to charge into the box and score the first, and Lucas Moura comfortably headed in from a Kieran Trippier cross.

Wolves had a goal disallowed for offside before halftime, although replays appeared to show that it was an incorrect decision.

Harry Kane finished from close range after the hour mark, following good work by Lamela, but Ruben Neves pulled one back for Wolves from the penalty spot after Spurs defender and Premier League debutant Juan Foyth brought down Raul Jimenez.

Foyth gave away another penalty when he appeared to push Jonny Castro. Jimenez stepped up and sent goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way to make it 3-2 with 12 minutes remaining.

Liverpool had to be satisfied with a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Saturday as their usually prolific attacking trio were well shackled by their improving hosts.

“Arsenal is in a very good moment... We made life a bit too easy in the first half for them,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said.

Despite starting brighter, Arsenal were fortunate not to go behind in the first half when striker Sadio Mane steered home a rebound of the post. It was ruled out for offside even though he was behind the ball when Roberto Firmino took his initial shot.