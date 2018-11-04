PSG seize record win on hard day

AFP, PARIS

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored late goals on Friday to give Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) a 2-1 win over nearest challengers Lille, as the French champions extended to 12 games their perfect start to the season at the end of a troubled day for the club.

The Qatari-owned club were forced to release a statement shortly before the start of the match to deny allegations made by a Football Leaks investigation that they had worked with UEFA to cover up breaches of their Financial Fair Play rules.

However, Mbappe restored smiles at the Parc des Princes with a magnificent strike from just outside the box 20 minutes from time, and Neymar gave PSG a two-goal buffer before Nicolas Pepe pulled one back for the away side from the penalty spot.

PSG extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 11 points after a 12th straight league win, which means that they have now beaten Tottenham Hotspur’s old record for consecutive wins at the start of a season.

Spurs emerged victorious from their opening 11 matches in their double-winning 1960-1961 season, a performance that had stood since as a record in Europe’s so-called “big five leagues” — Spain, England, Italy, Germany and France.

The result is a boost for PSG ahead of their crucial Champions League trip to Italy on Tuesday to face Napoli, when a defeat could leave Thomas Tuchel’s side on the brink of an early exit.

“We deserved the result and the win record. Ligue 1 is not that easy. It is down to our hard work. We give everything on the field,” skipper Thiago Silva told Canal Plus.

Mbappe had a shot deflected just wide as PSG stepped up the pressure after the break, and it was the 19-year-old who broke the deadlock in the 70th minute, beating Maignan after Neymar’s pass was kindly deflected into his path by Jose Fonte.

That was his 11th goal in eight Ligue 1 games since winning the World Cup with France, and Neymar then got his ninth in the league this season to seal the win.

The Brazilian played a one-two with Mbappe before firing home from 18 yards with six minutes left, before Lille reduced the arrears in stoppage time, Pepe converting a penalty awarded for a Thilo Kehrer handball.

BUNDESLIGA

AP, STUTTGART, Germany

VfB Stuttgart’s hopes of a revival under new coach Markus Weinzierl took another blow on Friday in a 3-0 loss at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic scored in the first half — both set up by 18-year-old striker Luka Jovic — before Nicolai Mueller completed the scoring late for the visitors.

SERIEA

AFP, MILAN, Italy

Dries Mertens scored a hat-trick as SSC Napoli warmed up for next week’s crucial Champions League game against PSG with a 5-1 thrashing of Empoli to go back to second place in the league and put the pressure on champions Juventus.

“We were just deadly in attack,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli closed the gap on Juventus to three points.

Lorenzo Insigne opened after nine minutes in the San Paolo Stadium with Belgian Mertens also scoring in the first half.

Mertens added two more after the break in the 64th minute and in stoppage time with Poland’s Arkadiusz Milik also getting on the scoresheet in the last minute.

However, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss said he was “more angry than excited by the result.”

“I even got angry with Mertens,” he said. “He was playing as a winger and I shouted at him that if he wanted to score goals, he had to go more central. He replied that assists were important too. He got a hat-trick in the end — and an assist, too.”