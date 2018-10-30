Red Sox romp to World Series title

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Steve Pearce on Sunday smashed two home runs as the Boston Red Sox romped to their ninth World Series crown, pounding the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 with a ruthless display of hitting to clinch the championship with two games to spare.

Pearce’s double sandwiched home runs from Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez to seal a 4-1 victory in the best-of-seven matchup as the Dodgers’ quest for a first World Series title since 1988 ended in disappointment.

“This has been a lifelong journey,” said Pearce, who was later named Most Valuable Player. “To be here right now is a dream come true.”

The 35-year-old Pearce, who supported the Red Sox as a boy, only joined the club in June after an 11-year career in the majors.

“Best feeling in my life,” he said. “This is what you grow up wishing that you could be a part of, something like this.”

Red Sox starting pitcher David Price claimed the win with a sublime pitching performance, notching five strikeouts in seven masterful innings for one run and just three hits conceded.

It was another ice-cold display from Price, who had also shut down the Dodgers’ expensively assembled batting lineup in Game 2 of the series at Fenway Park in Boston on Wednesday last week.

However, it was yet another bitter post-season outing for Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who once again failed to deliver on the big occasion with the Dodgers needing a victory to take the series to a Game 6 in Boston.

The 30-year-old Texan lefty, who had also given up five runs in a mauling by the Red Sox offense in Game 1, is widely regarded as the greatest pitcher of his generation, but his dream of crowning a decade of regular-season dominance with a World Series ring looks more remote than ever after a brutal pummeling in what could turn out to be his final outing with the Dodgers if he opts out of the remaining two years of his contract.

The Dodgers were left to watch a visiting team celebrate a World Series at Dodger Stadium for a second year running following the Houston Astros’ victory in Game 7 of the Fall Classic last season.

“There’s only one team that can win and we know that, but it just hurts worse when you make it all the way and get second place,” Kershaw said. “So having done that two years in a row now, it doesn’t make it any easier.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave a frank assessment of his team’s failure to end their World Series drought.

“Ran up against a very good ball club and just a little bit too much for us,” Roberts said. “Ultimately, and it’s tough to say, but the better team won.”