Depression made British boxer Tyson Fury ‘want to die’

AFP, LONDON

British boxer Tyson Fury has revealed that suffering from depression meant that he “wanted to die so bad.”

The 30-year-old, who faces Deontay Wilder for the American’s World Boxing Council heavyweight title in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, also had problems with drug addiction and alcoholism.

“I would start thinking these crazy thoughts,” Fury told video podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. “I bought a brand new Ferrari convertible in the summer of 2016. I was in it on the highway and at the bottom, I got the car up to 190mph [306kph] and was heading toward a bridge.”

“I didn’t care about nothing. I just wanted to die so bad,” he added. “I gave up on life, but as I was heading toward the bridge I heard a voice saying, ‘No, don’t do this Tyson, think about your kids, your family — your sons and daughter growing up without a dad.’”

Fury said his life had become unstable following a shock win against Wladmir Klitschko in Dusseldorf in 2015 that saw him crowned the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization heavyweight champion.

“I’d wake up and think, ‘Why did I wake up this morning?’ he said. “And this is coming from a man who won everything. Money, fame, glory, titles, a wife, family and kids — everything.”

A prolonged period away from the ring saw Fury lose his titles, although he still regards himself as the “lineal champion” having not been beaten in the ring.

Fury said that he had sought professional medical help, but that it was his religious belief that enabled him to resume his boxing career.

“I was out at Halloween in 2017 dressed as a skeleton, but I was 29 and everyone was younger and I thought, ‘Is this what I want from my life?’” he said.

“I left early and went home into a dark room, took the skeleton suit off and I prayed to God to help me. I’d never begged God to help me. I could feel tears running down my face,” he added.

Fury said: “I almost accepted that being an alcoholic was my fate, but after praying for 10 minutes, I got up and felt the weight was lifted off my shoulders.”

“For the first time in my life, I thought I was going to be OK,” he added. “I knew I couldn’t do it on my own.”