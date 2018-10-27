James posts triple-double in win

LeBron James on Thursday had 28 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds while leading the Los Angeles Lakers’ late rally for his first home victory at Staples Center, 128-111 over the previously unbeaten Denver Nuggets.
Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points and JaVale McGee added 21 to complement James’ 74th career triple-double, his first with his new team.
With Kobe Bryant watching from a courtside seat for the first time since LeBron’s arrival in LA, the Lakers trailed by eight points with six minutes left in the fourth quarter before Lance Stephenson started a 15-2 rally with back-to-back three-pointers.
James got Staples Center rocking on a go-ahead dunk with 3 minutes, 31 seconds to play before Lonzo Ball made an artful step-back three-pointer.
Kuzma added two huge dunks down the stretch of Los Angeles’ second win in two days after an 0-3 start.
Nikola Jokic scored 24 points for the Nuggets, who were off to their best start since the 2009-2010 season. Jamal Murray scored 22 points and Monte Morris had 20, but Denver could not answer the Lakers’ rally.
In Thursday’s other games, it was:
‧ Celtics 101, Thunder 95
‧ Pistons 110, Cavaliers 103
‧ Trail Blazers 128, Magic 114