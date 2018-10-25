SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BADMINTON

Chou falls in first round

Taiwanese ace Chou Tien-chen was upset yesterday in the first round of the men’s singles at the YONEX French Open. The world No. 4 battled for 76 minutes against Rasmus Gemke of Denmark before falling 21-11, 18-21, 21-12. Chou, who had won all three of his previous matches against Gemke in two games, might have been feeling the effects of his second-place performance at the Denmark Open last week. Four of the five matches he played during the tournament lasted for more than an hour and three of them went over 70 minutes. Chou had been vying for his fourth title of the year after winning the German, Singapore and Korea opens.

SOCCER

Dozens hurt on escalator

More than 20 people, mainly Russian soccer fans, were injured on Tuesday when an escalator in a metro station in central Rome collapsed, firefighters said. Most of those hurt, one seriously, sustained leg injuries after getting entangled in the escalator’s mechanics, Italian media reported. A video shows the descending escalator at Repubblica Station suddenly pick up speed with dozens of people on it, many screaming as they piled on top of one another at the foot of the stairway. Media said that witnesses spoke of seemingly drunk soccer fans jumping and dancing on the escalator just before its collapse, but supporters denied this ever happened. The events took place just more than an hour before the kickoff of a Champions League match between AS Roma and CSKA Moscow. One Russian supporter, the subject of a stadium ban, had been stopped at the airport as he tried to enter, but according to Italian media, this did not prevent an assortment of incidents around the stadium. One Russian fan was stabbed and two others were hurt in clashes with other supporters.

BASKETBALL

Rondo spit ‘not intentional’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo remains steadfast that he did not intentionally spit at Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul on Saturday last week, which led to a brawl and suspensions for both players and Lakers forward Brandon Ingram. “This is the only time I’m going to address this,” Rondo told ESPN on Tuesday. “I had a mouthpiece in my mouth and I [was] exasperated because I was about to tell him to get the [expletive] out of here.” Rondo was critical of Paul and the league’s decision. “Of course, the NBA went with [Paul’s] side because I got three games and he got two,” Rondo said. “Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy. They don’t know he’s a horrible teammate. They don’t know how he treats people.”

FOOTBALL

Carr denies crying on field

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr rejected the assertion that he cried on the field after taking a hit during their game against the Seattle Seahawks in London on Monday last week. A report from the Athletic on Monday detailed what has been termed a “fractured relationship” between Carr and his teammates and made reference to game film that appears to show Carr crying after being sacked. Carr rejected the report on Tuesday on Twitter, writing: “On the ground I yelled get me up get me. Then I got to the sideline and yelled again. Not one tear. Not one time. There is the Truth. People will click on it because it sounds crazy. But stop playing with me.”