Texas requires big schools to report concussions

AP, DALLAS, Texas

Texas officials are requiring that the state’s largest schools report concussions sustained by high-school athletes in a move seen as the nation’s biggest effort to track brain injuries among young athletes.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) on Monday ordered the schools to submit individual concussion reports.

School staff must answer more than a dozen questions on each player — such as when the concussion occurred, whether it came from contact with the ground or another player, and so on — that are relayed to researchers with the O’Donnell Brain Institute at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

“This is the first of its kind quality-improvement program in the country, certainly the largest,” UIL deputy director Jamey Harrison said on Tuesday.

All 50 states by 2014 had passed rules or laws to address concussions in youth athletics, with all including some provision that an athlete suspected of having a concussion be removed from play.

However, it is believed that Texas is one of just a few states that requires mandatory reporting.

The change in Texas means the collaboration with the institute becomes the largest study of head trauma to young athletes.

“We’re pleased about mandating at least a subset of schools to report, because that will enhance the information that we’re able to obtain,” said Munro Cullum, a professor of psychiatry, neurology and neurotherapeutics with the institute.

A primary goal is to determine the frequency of concussions, Cullum said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that up to 3.8 million athletic and recreation-related concussions occur each year in the US, but Cullum said that the figures are only based on emergency room visits.

Dawn Comstock, a professor of epidemiology with the Colorado School of Public Health, credits the move by the UIL, but said it tracks concussions after they occur and does not prevent them in the first place.

The change “does absolutely nothing to prevent initial concussions,” Comstock said by e-mail. “That is frequently lost during these discussions.”