Wozniacki back on track with victory over Kvitova

AFP, SINGAPORE

A tenacious Caroline Wozniacki on Tuesday revived her WTA Finals title defense with a third-set masterclass against Petra Kvitova, leaving the former Wimbledon champion’s Singapore campaign in danger.

Rebounding from a disappointing opening defeat against Karolina Pliskova, Wozniacki wore down Kvitova to triumph 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in 2 hours, 19 minutes.

Kvitova has now lost both her matches, but she is still afloat in the White Group after Elina Svitolina defeated Karolina Pliskova in three sets.

An undefeated Svitolina is in pole position to qualify for the semis, only needing to clinch one set in her final match against Wozniacki today.

Kvitova mixed trademark power with exquisite touch, but was matched by Wozniacki’s dogged counterattacks.

The Dane recovered from an injury scare, where she needed taping to her left knee early in the second set, and showcased her athleticism in a dominant third set to outlast Kvitova.

“It’s the patella, which was hurting me,” Wozniacki told reporters. “It’s something I have had in the past and something I have struggled with for years. [Taping it up] worked for me today.”

Wozniacki, the Australian Open champion, had the better start and broke in the ninth game — her first of the tournament after botching 10 break points against Pliskova — then earned another break in the 12th game to draw first blood.

There were three breaks to start the second set before Kvitova held and unleashed a roar as she skipped out to a 3-1 lead.

The match took a turn in the third with Wozniacki breaking immediately and then wearing down a fading Pliskova, who at one point threw her racket in disgust.

In the later match, an aggressive Svitolina traded blows with big-hitting Pliskova to triumph 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in 1 hour, 54 minutes.

The Ukrainian has been in stellar form in Singapore in a determined effort to make amends for an early exit in her WTA Finals debut last year.

“I just tried to stay focused on what I had to do on court and look for my opportunities, move around the ball and strike,” Svitolina said. “So just try not to have negative stuff in my head and just go for it.”

Pliskova lamented her inconsistent serve.

“I think my serve was not great today at all, but she’s returning pretty well, so she’s putting a lot of balls back,” she said.