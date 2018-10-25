Ronaldo in spotlight as Juve beat United

AP, MANCHESTER, England

Cristiano Ronaldo was walking off the field, a winner once again at Old Trafford, when two young fans brandishing cellphones attempted to get to him.

One was tackled to the ground by security staff and the other was forcibly held back, but the five-time World Player of the Year hung around and gave them the selfie they wanted.

Ronaldo certainly enjoyed his return to Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Juventus, Ronaldo’s new team, beat United 1-0 for a third straight win in the Champions League, moving the Italian club to the brink of qualification just halfway through the group phase.

Ronaldo did not score, but he was involved in the only goal, sending in a cross from the right wing that was swept home by Paulo Dybala in the 17th minute.

Dangerous going forward and typically obdurate at the back, Juventus delivered a powerful performance that extended their unbeaten start to 11 games and strengthened their status as serious contenders for the Champions League, which they have not won since 1996.

“We played against one of the biggest — really biggest — candidates to win the Champions League,” said United manager Jose Mourinho, who was effusive in his praise for the Italian side.

This was another chastening loss for United, highlighting the gulf between the heavyweights of the continent and England’s one-time top team.

Juventus toyed with United at times, especially in the first half, but this night was all about Ronaldo, as it often is.

He was always going to be the focal point of this game anyway, but attention grew even more in the wake of an allegation of rape against him in the US.

Kathryn Mayorga last month filed a civil lawsuit in Nevada claiming Ronaldo raped her in his Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

United took a while to get going, having already arrived at the stadium later than planned because the team bus carrying the players got stuck in traffic around Old Trafford.

The same thing happened before United’s last home group game against Valencia, but this time kickoff did not need to be delayed.

Juventus have nine points, five more than second-placed United.

MAN CITY 2, SHAKHTAR 0

Manchester City on Tuesday took a step closer to qualifying from their group, taking the top spot with a dominant 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Last season, the Ukrainian team ended a 29-game unbeaten run for City, but it never came close to another win this time.

David Silva and Aymeric Laporte’s goals had Pep Guardiola’s team 2-0 up by halftime, before Bernardo Silva ended Shakhtar’s hopes of a comeback in the 71st minute.

“Now we can control our destiny in terms of the result, but what I’m pleased [with] the most is the way we played,” Guardiola said. “Winning away, it’s so important, and now we will enjoy tonight and the next days this victory.”

City have won six of the seven games they have played since losing 2-1 to Olympique Lyonnais in their opening Champions League outing.

Thanks to Lyon’s 3-3 draw with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Tuesday’s other game, City are top of Group F at the halfway mark, one point ahead of Lyon and four ahead of Shakhtar and Hoffenheim.

REAL MADRID 2, PLZEN 1

Real Madrid ended their winless streak, but did not do enough to ease the pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui.

Madrid’s narrow 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday halted the team’s five-match run without a win, but kept their embattled coach feeling the heat.